One more body recovered from collapsed building, death toll rises to 15

Rescue officials on Wednesday morning used a crane basket to recover the body of a female worker from the rubble of the collapsed 30-story building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, following Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar.
As of Wednesday morning, the death toll from the incident has risen to 15, with eight males and seven females confirmed dead. Nine others have been injured, and 72 individuals remain missing.
The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building collapsed on Friday afternoon due to the impact of the 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, about 392 kilometers from Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.
The latest body was found in Zone D of the building, according to an official. It was subsequently transported to the Police General Hospital's Institute of Forensic Medicine, he added.
Rescue operations continue as efforts to locate the 72 missing workers are underway.