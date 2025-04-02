Condo developers take swift action to ensure safety after earthquake

The recent earthquake, with epicenter in Myanmar, has caused damage to high-rise buildings in the Bangkok metropolitan area, prompting developers to inspect their buildings and quickly restore confidence among residents and future customers.
Thansettakij newspaper has compiled measures rolled out by 15 major real estate developers to boost condo buyers’ confidence, as follows:
L.P.N. Development Plc, in collaboration with LPP Property, conducted preliminary inspections of their buildings and reported no damage that would affect the main structural integrity.
Ananda Development Plc also inspected all of their buildings with a team of engineers and experts to ensure maximum safety for residents.
AP Thailand Plc established a specialized team, including the building designers and expert professors, to inspect their condominiums and ensure safety.
Sansiri Plc has mobilized its specialized experts to closely assist residents in all their projects, and has set up an insurance claim center for residents whose units sustained damage.
Supalai Plc completed inspections of all 90 projects nationwide, and confirmed that the structures of two condominiums in Chiang Mai were safe and strong as verified by government authorities.
Pruksa Real Estate Plc implemented proactive measures to reassure customers and emphasized safety in their buildings, with engineers inspecting every project as well.
SC Asset Corporation Plc quickly inspected and repaired buildings to instill confidence among residents, sending teams including management, expert engineers, and property management teams to carry out continuous on-site inspections.
Ornsirin Group has inspected all high-rise and low-rise projects in the northern region and Phuket, deploying specialized experts and construction engineers to the sites.
Sena Development Plc has partnered with Japanese company Hankyu Hanshin Properties to enhance measures to assist residents affected by the earthquake.
Origin Property Plc conducted an inspection of the bridge connecting buildings at the Park Origin Thonglor project, which sustained damage from the earthquake. The structural integrity of the building remains strong and operational as normal, the company said.
Singha Estate Plc formed a special team of engineers and project management staff to thoroughly inspect the condition of buildings, structures, utilities, and other components in their projects to assess the impact of the earthquake, including corrective measures.
Raimon Land Plc has immediately assessed the safety of its residents and the potential impact on all projects, confirming that all properties, including condominiums and office buildings, remain structurally sound.
MQDC has completed initial inspections of the building structures across all projects, finding no significant damage. Detailed structural evaluations will continue to ensure further safety.
Major Development Plc swiftly inspected construction areas and completed projects with a team of engineers and company experts.
Siamese Asset Plc has meticulously inspected all high-rise and low-rise buildings, both completed and under construction, with their engineering team ensuring structural safety across all projects.