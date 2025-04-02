Condo developers take swift action to ensure safety after earthquake

The recent earthquake, with epicenter in Myanmar, has caused damage to high-rise buildings in the Bangkok metropolitan area, prompting developers to inspect their buildings and quickly restore confidence among residents and future customers.

Thansettakij newspaper has compiled measures rolled out by 15 major real estate developers to boost condo buyers’ confidence, as follows:

L.P.N. Development Plc, in collaboration with LPP Property, conducted preliminary inspections of their buildings and reported no damage that would affect the main structural integrity.

Ananda Development Plc also inspected all of their buildings with a team of engineers and experts to ensure maximum safety for residents.

AP Thailand Plc established a specialized team, including the building designers and expert professors, to inspect their condominiums and ensure safety.