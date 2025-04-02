Paetongtarn visits families of collapsed building victims

Paetongtarn told him that if the BMA required additional support from the central government, they could directly inform her.

Rescue Efforts Continue: 72 Still Missing

As of Wednesday morning, rescue teams reported that 72 workers were still missing. The confirmed death toll rose to 15 after another body was recovered late Tuesday night.

Rescuers have now begun using cranes to lift heavy concrete slabs from the debris in Zone B of the collapsed structure. Foreign rescue experts believe this area might contain a void or burrow where survivors could still be trapped.

On Tuesday, search teams scanned Zones B and C using advanced equipment, detecting approximately 12 bodies within the rubble.

Rescue Teams Focus on Zone B for Possible Survivors

Efforts on Wednesday continued to prioritise Zone B, where workers used drilling machines to pierce thick walls and get as close as possible to the suspected trapped victims.

Authorities Investigate Structural Integrity of Collapsed Building

Meanwhile, officials from the Interior Ministry’s Public Works and Town & Country Planning Department arrived at the disaster site for an initial structural inspection.

The team is assessing how to safely extract iron bar samples from the wreckage for a formal investigation into the building’s collapse.

However, officials stated they must first consult safety experts to determine which zones are safe to enter for sample collection.

