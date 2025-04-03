Earthquake death toll rises to 2,886 as rescue efforts continue

The 7.7-magnitude quake struck at 12:51 PM local time on March 28, with its epicenter in central Myanmar. The tremor and subsequent aftershocks caused significant damage in Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway Regions, northeastern Shan State, Nay Pyi Taw Council Territory, and Bago Region. Infrastructure such as roads and bridges sustained heavy damage, while numerous buildings collapsed completely, trapping residents beneath rubble.
Rescue operations involving multiple agencies have been working tirelessly since the disaster struck. Military personnel from regional command headquarters have been coordinating with Myanmar Police Force members and Fire Services Department teams in search-and-recovery efforts. They have been joined by international rescue teams, government staff, local civil society organizations and volunteers working around the clock to locate survivors and provide emergency assistance.
