US tariff hike shakes the global market, threatens Thai GDP

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, chief economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, cautioned against retaliatory trade measures, given the US's status as Thailand’s largest export market. Instead, he recommended negotiations to mitigate the impact, such as reducing tariffs on US goods, opening markets, and easing trade restrictions.

He suggested Thailand offer alternative concessions to the US, such as increased imports of energy, agricultural products, and large goods like aircraft, weapons and machinery, or boosting investment in the US. Addressing US concerns regarding financial services, intellectual property, and labour rights would also be crucial, he said

Pipat emphasised the need to understand US interests, which encompass trade, military, security and international relations. He warned that seeking allies to negotiate tariff reductions may not be an effective strategy.

Santitarn Sathirathai, a member of the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee, described the US tariff hike as an economic “earthquake” with far-reaching consequences. He cautioned that an escalating trade war could heighten recession risks, complicate exports, and flood Thailand with foreign goods.

“I believe this is a global trade ‘earthquake’ that will impact Thailand more than most anticipate,” he said.

Santitarn advised the government and private sector to establish a crisis response team and prioritise trade war mitigation efforts. He urged businesses to prepare for long-term disruptions and adapt strategies to seize opportunities.

“This shock is not short-term; it will have lasting effects on global trade,” he concluded.