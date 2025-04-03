Min Aung Hlaing Arrives in Bangkok for BIMSTEC Summit

General Senior Min Aung Hlaing, leader of Myanmar's military government, arrived in Bangkok on Thursday to attend the BIMSTEC leaders' summit, scheduled for Friday (4th April).

His visit follows several days of media speculation. The BIMSTEC summit will bring together leaders from seven nations.

Reuters news agency has highlighted the unusual nature of the visit, noting that many countries have cut diplomatic ties with Min Aung Hlaing. He is also subject to Western sanctions and faces investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Since the Myanmar coup, Thailand is the third country, after Russia and China, to host Myanmar's military leader.

