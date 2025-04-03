Rescuers hopeful after digging access hole at collapsed building

The building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district collapsed following an earthquake last Friday (March 28), resulting in multiple fatalities, injuries, and missing persons.
Suriyachai Rawiwan, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said efforts focused on Areas B and C, where the chances of survival were higher.
Rescuers have excavated about two metres in Area B near a fire escape, where they detected signs of a person trapped approximately three metres beneath the rubble. Despite no response from the victim, Suriyachai believes rescuers are close.
K-9 dogs and international teams have been deployed to the elevator shaft in Area C after a detection dog indicated survivors inside, he added.
The operation in the C area remains challenging due to the building's large structure, with rescuers penetrating the lift shaft to gain entry.
Suriyachai confirmed that rescue efforts are continuing around the clock, stating that officials have brought oxygen cylinders and steel-cutting tools to overcome obstacles while ensuring no impact on survivors.
Meanwhile, Fire & Rescue Thailand reported at 5.30pm that a backhoe had successfully dug a hole in Area D, with search efforts ongoing.
Meanwhile, Deputy Bangkok Governor Tavida Kamolvej said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has revised the number of victims trapped in the building from 96 to 103.
According to BMA's Erawan Centre, the earthquake caused 22 fatalities and 35 injuries across several buildings in Bangkok. Of the injured, 24 have been discharged, while 11 remain hospitalised.
The SAO building suffered the highest casualties, with 14 fatalities and 19 injuries. Nine victims have been rescued so far.