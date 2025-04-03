Rescuers hopeful after digging access hole at collapsed building

Suriyachai Rawiwan, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said efforts focused on Areas B and C, where the chances of survival were higher.

Rescuers have excavated about two metres in Area B near a fire escape, where they detected signs of a person trapped approximately three metres beneath the rubble. Despite no response from the victim, Suriyachai believes rescuers are close.

K-9 dogs and international teams have been deployed to the elevator shaft in Area C after a detection dog indicated survivors inside, he added.