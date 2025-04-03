DSI investigates 3 Thai nominees holding CREC shares, Xin Ke Yuan tax fraud

In the case of the three Thai nationals who are major shareholders in China Railway Number 10, the DSI is urgently verifying their information. Current evidence suggests that their financial profiles do not align with owning shares in a large business, and they are involved in several other companies.

If sufficient evidence is found, charges for acting as nominees under the Foreign Business Act 1999 will be filed.

Regarding the substandard steel case involving Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co., Ltd., the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) is currently reviewing the matter. The DSI will collaborate with TISI for further information.

The first meeting of the investigative team will take place on Friday (April 4), during which the case will be officially opened, key investigation points will be outlined, responsibilities assigned, and the first group of witnesses considered for summons.