Rescuers in Bangkok Dig by Hand, Use K9s to Find Survivors in Collapsed Building

Rescue operations at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building have intensified as teams work tirelessly to locate survivors on Thursday.
Following the discovery of individuals trapped beneath the rubble, exhibiting signs of life and calling for assistance, rescuers have spent 15 gruelling hours attempting to reach the area where construction workers are believed to be located.
Now in its sixth day, the search continues unabated.
After detecting vital signs and a woman's voice in Zone B using scanning equipment, rescue teams have painstakingly removed the initial layers of concrete slabs, which had collapsed in a pancake-like formation.
Despite the passage of time, hope remains, although numerous bodies are still trapped within the debris.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has provided updates on the challenging rescue efforts.
They explained that while tunnels have been created by removing large concrete slabs, access remains impeded by obstructive beams. Specialist equipment is being employed to navigate these obstacles.
Simultaneously, searches are underway in subterranean tunnel-like areas.
International rescue teams, working alongside Phet Kasem rescue personnel, are focusing on areas where large numbers of individuals are believed to be trapped.
A significant clue emerged with the discovery of a Myanmar worker's identification card. Workers entering this area are required to deposit their identification, but no one matching the card has been recovered.
Assoc Prof Dr Tavida Kamolvej, deputy governor of Bangkok for Disaster Management, revealed that after detecting signs of life and voices in Zone B, international rescue teams have been working continuously for over eight hours.
Driven by unwavering hope, they remain committed to rescuing all those trapped.
The operation is being conducted with utmost caution. Upon detecting signs of life, all drilling and excavation cease to maintain silence. The focus remains on sustaining hope and providing mutual support among the rescue teams.
Concerns for the day include potential rainfall, for which rain and sun protection equipment has been prepared. The demanding nature of the operation also necessitates the use of heavy-duty concrete cutting and prying tools.
Medical personnel and nurses have been on standby since the previous night, prepared to address potential medical emergencies.
Those trapped beneath the rubble may suffer from elevated potassium levels, requiring specialised medical treatment. While immediate miracles have yet to materialise, the faint glimmer of hope continues to propel the rescue operation forward.
For any survivors still trapped, the heat may not pose a significant threat due to the presence of air-ventilated tunnels. However, dehydration remains a critical concern.
CLIP:
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/15wefdvSe8/?mibextid=wwXIfr