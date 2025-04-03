Rescuers in Bangkok Dig by Hand, Use K9s to Find Survivors in Collapsed Building

Rescue operations at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building have intensified as teams work tirelessly to locate survivors on Thursday.

Following the discovery of individuals trapped beneath the rubble, exhibiting signs of life and calling for assistance, rescuers have spent 15 gruelling hours attempting to reach the area where construction workers are believed to be located.

Now in its sixth day, the search continues unabated.

After detecting vital signs and a woman's voice in Zone B using scanning equipment, rescue teams have painstakingly removed the initial layers of concrete slabs, which had collapsed in a pancake-like formation.

Despite the passage of time, hope remains, although numerous bodies are still trapped within the debris.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has provided updates on the challenging rescue efforts.

They explained that while tunnels have been created by removing large concrete slabs, access remains impeded by obstructive beams. Specialist equipment is being employed to navigate these obstacles.

