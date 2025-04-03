Rescuers intensify efforts as cry for help heard under collapsed building

Rescuers have accelerated efforts to locate possible survivors trapped beneath the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building after hearing a cry for help late on Wednesday night.
Two rescuers from the Phetkasem Foundation, Apiwat Chanthani and Udomchok Rodmai, reported hearing a faint cry of “help” in Thai from under the debris in Zone B, a designated area within the collapsed site. The SAO building, which was under construction, collapsed on 28 March following a devastating 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar.
Upon detecting the cry for help, rescuers used a crane to lift a concrete slab but found additional layers of rubble blocking what they believed to be a potential survival burrow. The team then deployed cutting machines to slice through entangled iron bars to allow further debris removal.
Apiwat explained that multiple slabs of collapsed concrete were obstructing access, preventing them from reaching the suspected burrow near the fire exit stairway.
Debris removal efforts continued overnight, with rescue teams working in shifts. At approximately 10 pm on Wednesday, rescuers detected tapping sounds in response to their calls, confirming the possible presence of survivors.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who was monitoring the rescue efforts live from the command centre, confirmed hearing the cry for help. In his daily update at 9 am on Thursday, he detailed the timeline of events:
Rescue teams estimated that the potential survival burrow was near the fire exit of the building. Given the high-risk conditions, they refrained from using heavy machinery and instead dug manually to avoid endangering any trapped individuals.
By 6:30 am on Thursday, teams had successfully removed three massive concrete slabs weighing approximately 60 tonnes. The suspected burrow is estimated to be three metres deep, but signs of life have become less clear.
As of now, the confirmed death toll stands at 29, although 14 additional bodies have been spotted but not yet retrieved. Meanwhile, 72 workers remain missing, and rescue efforts are ongoing.