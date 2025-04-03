Rescuers intensify efforts as cry for help heard under collapsed building

Rescue Operation Continued Through the Night

Debris removal efforts continued overnight, with rescue teams working in shifts. At approximately 10 pm on Wednesday, rescuers detected tapping sounds in response to their calls, confirming the possible presence of survivors.

Bangkok Governor Confirms Cry for Help

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who was monitoring the rescue efforts live from the command centre, confirmed hearing the cry for help. In his daily update at 9 am on Thursday, he detailed the timeline of events:

6 pm – 9 pm (Wednesday) : Heavy machinery was used to locate a possible burrow in Zone B.

: Heavy machinery was used to locate a possible burrow in Zone B. 10 pm : A rescue team entered the site and heard soft cries for help. Initially sceptical, they asked a colleague to listen, who also confirmed the sound. The voice was believed to be female.

: A rescue team entered the site and heard soft cries for help. Initially sceptical, they asked a colleague to listen, who also confirmed the sound. The voice was believed to be female. Post-10 pm: A sonar device was lowered into the hole, and rescuers instructed the possible survivor to tap if alive. They received a response.

Rescuers Work Cautiously to Avoid Further Collapse

Rescue teams estimated that the potential survival burrow was near the fire exit of the building. Given the high-risk conditions, they refrained from using heavy machinery and instead dug manually to avoid endangering any trapped individuals.

By 6:30 am on Thursday, teams had successfully removed three massive concrete slabs weighing approximately 60 tonnes. The suspected burrow is estimated to be three metres deep, but signs of life have become less clear.

Death Toll and Missing Persons Update

As of now, the confirmed death toll stands at 29, although 14 additional bodies have been spotted but not yet retrieved. Meanwhile, 72 workers remain missing, and rescue efforts are ongoing.