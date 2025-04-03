Thailand establishes National AI Committee to boost competitiveness

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will chair the committee, which is set to hold its first meeting in early April. It includes representatives from government and private agencies, such as the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, the Higher Education Ministry, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, and the National Innovation Agency.
The initiative aims to drive AI adoption nationwide and strengthen Thailand’s position in the global market.
Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, appointed as vice-chairman, emphasised that AI is central to the future and that Thailand needs a clear development strategy. He highlighted the importance of deep tech, a Thai large language model, and the integration of AI and data across sectors to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.
The government will allocate science, research, and innovation funds to support AI adoption, focusing on linking global foundation models with domestic innovations. By 2025, Thailand aims to develop and utilise AI in a tangible way, he said.
Prasert reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to improving digital infrastructure and attracting investment from major tech firms, positioning Thailand as ASEAN’s AI hub.
Additionally, the ministry will support startups and SMEs in accessing AI while launching upskilling and reskilling initiatives to meet the growing demand for IT professionals, he added.