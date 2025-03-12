Philippine ex-President Duterte to face murder charges at ICC for drug war killings

Duterte, who led the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, was arrested early on Tuesday in Manila, marking the biggest step yet in the ICC's probe into alleged crimes against humanity during an anti-drugs crackdown that killed thousands and drew condemnation around the world.

Duterte, 79, could become the first Asian former head of state to go on trial at the ICC in The Hague.

The plane had originally been set to land in the Netherlands around 06.00 GMT, but tracking service Flightradar 24 showed it should now arrive just after 16.00 GMT after a long layover in Dubai during which he received medical checks.

The ICC's warrant for his arrest says that as president, Duterte created, funded and armed death squads that carried out murders of purported drug users and dealers.

In coming days, he will be brought before a judge and the allegations will be read out in court. Prosecutors accuse him of crimes against humanity for systematic attacks that led to dozens of murders.

About 20 anti-Duterte protesters gathered outside the ICC in the Hague with banners, including one that said: "We demand justice and accountability, Rodrigo Duterte is a war criminal!". A protester held a big cardboard mask depicting Duterte as a vampire.

"This is great news for Filipino people," anti-Duterte protester Menandro Abanes said of Duterte's arrest and transfer to the international court. "I'm here to show my appreciation to (the) ICC for doing its job to end impunity."