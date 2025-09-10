Pickup truck knocks down 52 power poles in Chiang Mai, causing major blackout

A drinking water pickup truck struck a power pole in Chiang Mai’s Mueang district on Tuesday, causing the pole to fall and triggering a chain reaction that brought down 51 other power poles, resulting in a massive blackout that affected over 217,000 residents.

The accident occurred on Nong Hor Road in Tambon Chang Puak at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Chiang Mai office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), the blackout impacted residents in Mueang, Mae Rim, and Sansai districts for approximately 28 minutes before the Provincial Electricity Authority restored power by 3.28 p.m.