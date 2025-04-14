Runoff destroys Songkran celebration site on Ping River banks in Chiang Mai

Runoff from heavy rains triggered by a thunderstorm completely destroyed a Songkran celebration site on the banks of the Ping River in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district on Sunday evening.

Following two hours of intense rainfall, tourists who had been splashing water in the river at a popular spot known as "Hong Beach" in Tambon Muang Kaew were ordered to vacate the water at around 6pm.

An hour later, at 7pm, runoff from the tributaries of the Mae Sa and Mae Rim rivers overflowed the banks of the Ping River, washing away bamboo tables and chairs set up by 23 food vendors on the normally shallow riverbed.