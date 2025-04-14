Runoff destroys Songkran celebration site on Ping River banks in Chiang Mai

Runoff from heavy rains triggered by a thunderstorm completely destroyed a Songkran celebration site on the banks of the Ping River in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district on Sunday evening.
Following two hours of intense rainfall, tourists who had been splashing water in the river at a popular spot known as "Hong Beach" in Tambon Muang Kaew were ordered to vacate the water at around 6pm.
An hour later, at 7pm, runoff from the tributaries of the Mae Sa and Mae Rim rivers overflowed the banks of the Ping River, washing away bamboo tables and chairs set up by 23 food vendors on the normally shallow riverbed.
Fortunately, all revellers had already left the river by the time the runoff reached the area, preventing any injuries.
Suchart Chaimool, the event organiser, said the water rose so quickly that food vendors were unable to remove their bamboo furniture in time, resulting in significant damage.
Despite the damage, the event will continue. However, food vendors will now be restricted to placing tables and chairs only along the riverbanks, not directly on the riverbed, due to the ongoing risk of further runoff.
Sroyjai Loong-ong, a food stall owner, said she had invested 50,000 baht in bamboo furniture for the event, all of which was damaged by the sudden flood.
As of late Monday morning, the water level had dropped by one metre, though it remained higher than normal.