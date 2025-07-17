Chiang Mai municipality prepares measures to mitigate possible Ping river overflow

The Mueang Chiang Mai Municipality assured local residents on Thursday that measures have been put in place to prevent and mitigate possible flooding from the Ping River. However, it also advised those in low-lying areas to remain on high alert.
The municipality stated that all necessary precautions have been implemented to cope with the rising water levels of the Ping River, which runs through the heart of Chiang Mai, as well as to address water flowing back through drainage pipes on the roads.
Authorities have been closely monitoring the river’s water level following heavy rainfall that began late Tuesday night and continued until Thursday. The rain caused water from the Ping River and its tributaries to flow downstream, raising concerns that the river might overflow its banks in Chiang Mai’s Mueang district.
According to the Chiang Mai Irrigation Office, the Ping River’s water level at 9 a.m. on Thursday was recorded at 2.19 metres at the P1 or Navarat Bridge station. The office predicted the water level would rise to 3.85 metres by 5 p.m. on Thursday, with flood levees on the banks expected to withstand water up to 4.2 metres.
Assanee Buranupakorn, mayor of the Mueang municipality, confirmed that flood levees in business areas had been reinforced to deal with the rising water levels. The municipality has also prepared sandbags, water pumps, and additional workers to manage potential overflow or the collapse of flood levees.
Dusit Pongsapipat, chief of the Chiang Mai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, stated that the rainwater could still be drained through the river without causing floods. However, his office expressed concerns about possible "rain bombs" that could increase the volume of rainwater and potentially cause the river to overflow.
As a precaution, Dusit advised residents living in low-lying areas along the riverbanks to stay informed through official announcements and to prepare by moving belongings to higher ground.