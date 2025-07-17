Chiang Mai municipality prepares measures to mitigate possible Ping river overflow

The Mueang Chiang Mai Municipality assured local residents on Thursday that measures have been put in place to prevent and mitigate possible flooding from the Ping River. However, it also advised those in low-lying areas to remain on high alert.

The municipality stated that all necessary precautions have been implemented to cope with the rising water levels of the Ping River, which runs through the heart of Chiang Mai, as well as to address water flowing back through drainage pipes on the roads.

Authorities have been closely monitoring the river’s water level following heavy rainfall that began late Tuesday night and continued until Thursday. The rain caused water from the Ping River and its tributaries to flow downstream, raising concerns that the river might overflow its banks in Chiang Mai’s Mueang district.