Marriott Bonvoy 2025: Earn 2,025 Bonus Points + Explore the Outdoors

As the year draws to a close and travelers seek new horizons, Marriott Bonvoy invites its members to turn ordinary trips into extraordinary adventures. With the launch of its latest Global Promotion, the award-winning travel platform helps guests explore the world’s most breathtaking destinations and earn more along the way.

From October 28, 2025, to January 10, 2026, registered Marriott Bonvoy members can earn 2,025 bonus points on up to three stays, plus an additional 2,000 bonus points on each stay with Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors.

