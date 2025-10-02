Dien Bien Province, Thai localities boost investment and tourism cooperation

The northwestern province of Dien Bien has identified international cooperation, including with localities in Thailand, as a key orientation to effectively capitalise on its potential and advantages, and to develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector.

Speaking at a workshop on enhancing tourism and economic cooperation with Thai localities on September 29, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Duc Toan called on Thailand to support Pham Duc Toan in human resources training, image promotion, tour and route connectivity, and investment attraction, particularly in eco-tourism and community-based tourism.