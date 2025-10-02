Dien Bien Province, Thai localities boost investment and tourism cooperation

The northwestern province of Dien Bien has identified international cooperation, including with localities in Thailand, as a key orientation to effectively capitalise on its potential and advantages, and to develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector.
Speaking at a workshop on enhancing tourism and economic cooperation with Thai localities on September 29, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Duc Toan called on Thailand to support Pham Duc Toan in human resources training, image promotion, tour and route connectivity, and investment attraction, particularly in eco-tourism and community-based tourism.
Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sripriromya highlighted Dien Bien’s potential and strategic location in linking northern Vietnam with north Thailand. She affirmed that the Thai Embassy will support the province in organising training courses to enhance the capacity of tourism officials and businesses, promote Dien Bien’s image to Thai tourists, and foster cultural exchanges and community connectivity.
Delegates at the workshop exchanged experiences and shared information on a wide range of topics, including state management in tourism, development of tourism products, sustainable exploitation of local resources, tourism entrepreneurship, smart tourism development in line with digital transformation, and designing and pricing tours suited to visitor demand and preferences.
The event also provided an opportunity for Dien Bien to promote its tourism potential and strengths to international partners, while opening up chances for cooperation, experience sharing in product development, investment attraction, and high-quality human resource training for the tourism sector.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network