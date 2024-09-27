Vietnam starts anti-dumping probe on wood fibre boards from Thailand, China

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will initiate an anti-dumping investigation into certain wood fibre board products from Thailand and China.

These products are classified under HS codes 4411.12.00, 4411.13.00, 4411.14.00, 4411.92.00, 4411.93.00, and 4411.94.00 (case code: AD21).

Decision No. 2549/QD-BCT follows a comprehensive assessment under trade defence laws, based on a complete and valid dossier submitted on July 29, 2024 by domestic producers representing the local industry. The petitioning companies include MDF VRG Dongwha Joint Stock Company, Dongwha Viet Nam Co Ltd, MDF VRG Quang Tri Joint Stock Company, Kim Tin MDF Joint Stock Company and Kim Tin MDF Dong Phu Joint Stock Company.