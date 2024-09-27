Vietnam starts anti-dumping probe on wood fibre boards from Thailand, China

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will initiate an anti-dumping investigation into certain wood fibre board products from Thailand and China.
These products are classified under HS codes 4411.12.00, 4411.13.00, 4411.14.00, 4411.92.00, 4411.93.00, and 4411.94.00 (case code: AD21).
Decision No. 2549/QD-BCT follows a comprehensive assessment under trade defence laws, based on a complete and valid dossier submitted on July 29, 2024 by domestic producers representing the local industry. The petitioning companies include MDF VRG Dongwha Joint Stock Company, Dongwha Viet Nam Co Ltd, MDF VRG Quang Tri Joint Stock Company, Kim Tin MDF Joint Stock Company and Kim Tin MDF Dong Phu Joint Stock Company.
The domestic producers allege that wood fibre board products from Thailand and China are being dumped into the Vietnamese market, causing significant harm to local manufacturers.
By legal procedures, following the initiation of the investigation, the ministry will send questionnaires to relevant parties to gather information. This aims to analyse and assess the alleged dumping activities by exporters from the investigated countries, the extent of damage to the domestic industry, and the causal relationship between the dumping and the harm suffered.
Based on the results of the preliminary investigation, the ministry may apply provisional anti-dumping measures to prevent continued significant harm to the domestic industry if necessary.
The ministry will also verify and validate information provided by relevant parties before completing the official investigation conclusions. A public consultation will be organised to allow stakeholders to exchange information, present their views on the case, and ensure transparency before the final decision is made.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade advises all organisations and individuals involved in importing, exporting, distributing, trading, or using the investigated goods to register as interested parties and provide necessary information to safeguard their rights and interests by the law.
Interested parties should register using the form provided in Appendix I of Circular No. 37/2019/TT-BCT and submit it to the investigating authority via the Trade Remedies Portal at https://online.trav.gov.vn within 60 working days from the effective date of the decision attached to this notice. Registrations can be submitted either by post or email. The deadline for registering as an interested party is December 18, 2024.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network