China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand launch 162nd joint Mekong River patrol

After converging in designated waters of the Mekong River, law-enforcement vessels from the four countries will form a joint flotilla to carry out coordinated patrol and law-enforcement operations.

Before the operation, relevant law-enforcement authorities from the four countries held a commanders’ joint meeting in Jinghong, Xishuangbanna, where they discussed the approaching Spring Festival and the busy shipping season on the Mekong River, consulted on deepening law-enforcement cooperation, and reached a consensus on safeguarding the safety and stability of navigation, per CCTV.

A joint command centre has been set up on China’s vessel No. 53107 for this operation, with commanders from all four sides jointly directing the mission.