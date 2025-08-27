Mekong embankment in Vientiane nears completion

Minister of Public Works and Transport, Leklay Sivilay, and his delegation were given an update on the progress of construction when they visited Xaysathan village in Sisattanak district on Saturday.
Construction of the second section of the embankment, comprising Phase II of the Integrated Management Project, began in February 2022. This section covers a distance of 9.3 kilometres from Vat Nak village in Sisattanak district to Had Dokkeo village in Hadxaifong district.
The minister and his delegation were welcomed by the Deputy Head of the Vientiane Department of Public Works and Transport, Phoutthasene Sinthavong, who provided a detailed report on progress to date.
Current construction activities involve laying durable rock to protect the riverbank from water erosion and the completion of the top of the embankment, which will also serve as a public thoroughfare.
The project comprises the construction of a public park, a flood protection dyke, and other amenities.
“Construction work is limited because, as it is in an urban area, we have to restrict working hours and the transport of raw materials. We cannot work at night due to the proximity of residential homes, “ Phoutthasene said.
Despite these challenges, the embankment is now 89.3 per cent complete, with full completion anticipated by June 2026.
The embankment will significantly improve flood protection in vulnerable areas of the capital, from the Sikhottabong district to the Hadxaifong district.
“It will also provide another recreational site for use by residents and tourists. We appeal to the public to help preserve the new park and its facilities for long-term community use,” Phoutthasene said.
“During the construction period, we urge people to refrain from entering the site to avoid accidents and to minimise traffic in the area,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Works and Transport stressed the importance of completing the embankment on schedule and instructed the project team to minimise the negative impacts on residents.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network