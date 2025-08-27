Mekong embankment in Vientiane nears completion

Minister of Public Works and Transport, Leklay Sivilay, and his delegation were given an update on the progress of construction when they visited Xaysathan village in Sisattanak district on Saturday.

Construction of the second section of the embankment, comprising Phase II of the Integrated Management Project, began in February 2022. This section covers a distance of 9.3 kilometres from Vat Nak village in Sisattanak district to Had Dokkeo village in Hadxaifong district.

The minister and his delegation were welcomed by the Deputy Head of the Vientiane Department of Public Works and Transport, Phoutthasene Sinthavong, who provided a detailed report on progress to date.