Laos Calls for Restraint as Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions Mount

The Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR) has urged Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint and pursue peaceful means to resolve their escalating border dispute.

The call comes as Laos itself reports a separate, fatal exchange of gunfire involving its troops and armed Cambodian individuals on its own frontier.

A statement from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson expressed deep concern over the situation between Cambodia and Thailand.

As a close neighbour sharing borders and maintaining good relations with both countries, Laos called upon both sides to make efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve their differences through peaceful methods.