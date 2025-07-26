Laos Calls for Restraint as Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions Mount

The Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR) has urged Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint and pursue peaceful means to resolve their escalating border dispute.
The call comes as Laos itself reports a separate, fatal exchange of gunfire involving its troops and armed Cambodian individuals on its own frontier.
A statement from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson expressed deep concern over the situation between Cambodia and Thailand.
As a close neighbour sharing borders and maintaining good relations with both countries, Laos called upon both sides to make efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve their differences through peaceful methods.
Adding a new dimension to regional stability, the Global Times has reported an emergency announcement from the Lao army.
This revealed a fierce exchange of gunfire on Saturday with armed Cambodian individuals who had illegally crossed the border.
The incident occurred in an area between Laos' Champasak Province and Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani Province, as detailed by China Media Group.
According to the Lao military command in Champasak Province, armed Cambodian individuals illegally entered Lao territory between 24 and 25 July.
Lao forces responded immediately, engaging the intruders in a firefight.
Following the clash, Lao troops managed to detain 10 armed Cambodian individuals, seizing four rifles and several hand grenades. The confrontation resulted in three deaths and one injury.
Lao authorities are currently conducting further investigations into this incident.