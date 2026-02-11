Chonburi ballot boxes moved to Ang Sila warehouse, public mounts overnight watch

The atmosphere outside a warehouse in Mit Samphan Soi 5, Ang Sila subdistrict, Chonburi, has drawn public attention after the site was used to store election ballot boxes from Chonburi Constituency 3, following their relocation from the Phan Thong municipality area. The area around the warehouse is dark and relatively isolated, prompting members of the public who have gathered to monitor the situation to raise concerns about both safety and the credibility of the storage location.

The transfer of ballot boxes and related equipment took place under official supervision. A police vehicle led the convoy transporting the materials into the warehouse, under close observation from members of the public following developments on the ground.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, deputy leader of the People’s Party, who travelled to inspect the area on Wednesday, referred to public concerns about risks to security and transparency in storing ballot boxes at a site described as relatively secluded.

Election officials later said the Election Commission (EC) had rented the premises to store election boxes, adding that the entrance is quite dark and that local residents had not been aware the site was an EC-rented facility.