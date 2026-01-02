Asia factory activity firms on AI-driven export orders

Asia’s manufacturing powerhouses closed 2025 on a strong note, with factory activity in several key economies returning to expansion as export orders improved, supported by surging global demand linked to artificial intelligence.

The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from S&P Global, released on Friday (January 2), showed factory activity in major technology exporters South Korea and Taiwan ending a prolonged downturn and recovering in December. Most Southeast Asian economies also maintained rapid growth.

The trend is consistent with China’s PMI data released on Tuesday, which pointed to an unexpectedly strong turnaround in factory activity in the world’s second-largest economy, helped by a pre-holiday surge in orders.

While it is still too early to conclude that Asia’s major exporters have fully adjusted to potential US tariff barriers, the rebound in global demand has provided manufacturers with fresh optimism heading into 2026.

Shivaan Tandon, a regional Asia economist at Capital Economics, said export figures in many countries have jumped in recent months, and the near-term outlook for Asia’s export-oriented manufacturing remains positive. He cited benefits from the United States shifting some import demand away from China and continued strong global demand for AI-related hardware.