Thailand faces below-potential growth in 2026–2027, MPC minutes show

The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has issued a stark warning about Thailand’s economic outlook, according to the minutes of Meeting No. 6/2568, held on December 12 and 17, 2025.
The committee unanimously voted to cut the policy interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, from 1.50% to 1.25%, with immediate effect, in response to a clearly slowing economy and rising risks on multiple fronts.
The MPC said the rate cut was aimed at supporting the economy as downside risks increase, reflecting weaker momentum in both domestic activity and external demand.
The MPC expects Thailand’s economy to expand by 2.2% in 2025, but noted that activity in the second half of the year began to show signs of slowing. It cited temporary production halts in key industries, including petrochemicals and automotive manufacturing, as firms adjusted operations to improve efficiency.
The economy has also been affected by a decline in Chinese tourist arrivals and flooding in the South. The MPC expects the floods to reduce GDP by 0.1–0.2%, with knock-on effects extending into early 2026.
For 2026–2027, the MPC expects Thailand’s economy to grow below its potential, with GDP projected to expand by 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively.
The main drag is a slowdown in private consumption in line with income trends, with middle- to high-income groups becoming more cautious about spending on non-essential goods.
The MPC said exports remain under pressure from US tariff measures, although electronics exports continue to expand, supported by demand linked to data centres.
The committee assessed that Thailand is facing a more prolonged cyclical downswing alongside structural constraints, increasing economic risks in a meaningful way.
A key concern was the appreciation of the baht. Since the start of 2025, the baht has strengthened by around 8% against the US dollar, directly undermining exporters’ price competitiveness—especially in agriculture, processed agricultural products and textiles—and reducing tourism earnings when converted into baht.
On the sources of currency volatility, the MPC found that forward foreign-exchange transactions by gold traders accounted for as much as 20% at certain times.
The Bank of Thailand has instructed financial institutions to tighten scrutiny of evidence of physical gold trading and is preparing to revise rules requiring large gold traders to report transaction data to improve monitoring.
Domestic demand is weakening, with private consumption squeezed by slow income recovery and still-high household debt.
Private investment is also under pressure from low growth prospects and rising uncertainty. Flooding and tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border have further weighed on confidence in both consumption and investment.
Uneven growth remains a concern, with wealth concentrated among large businesses while SMEs and parts of the wider manufacturing sector remain fragile.
Credit in the system continues to contract as financial institutions stay cautious about lending to higher-risk borrowers amid elevated levels of non-performing loans (NPLs).
The MPC said monetary policy alone is not sufficient and must be complemented by targeted financial measures. Two key programmes are set to begin in January 2026:
Inflation remains below target, with headline inflation projected at -0.1% in 2025, gradually rising to 1.0% in 2027. The main drivers are lower energy prices in line with global oil prices and government subsidy measures.
While the MPC assessed overall deflation risks as low, it said the situation requires close monitoring amid weakening domestic purchasing power and growth that remains below potential.