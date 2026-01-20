Bank of Thailand eases repatriation rules to curb Baht’s appreciation

The BOT raises the repatriation threshold to $10m for exporters, a move aimed at stabilising the Thai Baht and reducing costs for 92% of export transactions.

The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) have significantly relaxed regulations regarding the repatriation of foreign earnings, a strategic move designed to alleviate the persistent upward pressure on the Thai Baht.

Pimpan Charoenkwan, assistant governor of the Financial Markets Group at the BOT, announced on Tuesday that the new criteria were officially published in the Royal Gazette on Monday (19 January).

Under the revised framework, the threshold for foreign currency earnings that Thai residents and businesses are exempt from repatriating has been increased to $10 million per transaction, a tenfold increase from the previous limit of $1 million.

The BOT estimates that export transactions valued below this new $10 million ceiling represent approximately 92% of Thailand’s total export value.



The central bank expects the measure to act as a natural hedge against the Baht’s strength.

