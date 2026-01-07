Baht firms on inflows, weaker dollar; gold trading app planned

The baht began 2026 on a stronger note, supported by a rise in global gold prices after the US operation in Venezuela and by signs of foreign inflows, as the US dollar weakened.

On Monday, January 5, 2026, the baht closed at 31.30 per US dollar, strengthening from 31.45 at the open and from 31.55 at the previous close. The currency tracked the jump in global gold prices, while additional support was seen from foreign fund flows. On Tuesday, January 6, foreign investors were net buyers of Thai shares worth 2,371.54 million baht and Thai bonds worth 929 million baht.

On Tuesday, the baht opened flat at 31.32, then strengthened through the morning to test 31.25, and extended gains in the afternoon to test 31.15, before closing at 31.26.

The baht ended 2025 with a rapid appreciation, marking a new five-year high after a volatile year, finishing at 31.02 per US dollar. Over the full year, it strengthened 9.42% from around 34 at the start of the year, helped by a softer dollar, foreign-currency selling by the gold trade after gold prices surged, and foreign inflows into Thai bonds.