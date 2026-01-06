Gold jumps to one-week high after US strike on Venezuela

Global gold prices climbed to a one-week high on Monday, January 5, 2026, after the United States’ strike in Venezuela boosted demand for safe-haven assets, Reuters reported.

Spot gold jumped 2.7% to US$4,444.52 an ounce by 1.38pm ET (6.38pm GMT), after earlier touching its highest level since December 29, 2025. Gold had previously set an all-time high of US$4,549.71 on December 26, 2025.





US gold futures for February delivery settled 2.8% higher at US$4,451.5 an ounce.

Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals trader at Heraeus Metals Germany, said the Venezuela situation had clearly revived safe-haven demand, adding to existing concerns over geopolitics, energy supply and monetary policy.

Gold surged 64% in 2025, supported by geopolitical tensions and the Federal Reserve’s rate-easing cycle. Expectations of further rate cuts, alongside central bank buying and ETF inflows, also helped propel prices.