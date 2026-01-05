Gold surges as US capture of Venezuela president spurs safe-haven demand

At 0508 GMT, spot gold was up 1.8% at $4,406.77 an ounce, its highest in a week, while US gold futures for February gained 1.9% to $4,413.40.

Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade (Kohle Capital Markets), said the Venezuela developments had revived safe-haven buying, with gold and silver benefiting as investors sought protection from geopolitical risk.

The US seized Maduro in an attack on Saturday, in what Washington called its most contentious Latin America intervention since the invasion of Panama 37 years ago.