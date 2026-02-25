5.5 magnitude quake strikes Myanmar

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck Myanmar on Wednesday, with no damages or tremors reported in Thailand, according to the Meteorological Department.

The Earthquake Observation Division reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 1 kilometre at 10:15 AM. Its epicentre was located at Latitude 24.369°N and Longitude 97.633°E, approximately 494 kilometres northwest of Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.