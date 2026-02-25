5.5 magnitude quake strikes Myanmar

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar with no reported damage in Thailand. Several other quakes were recorded across neighbouring regions.

The Earthquake Observation Division reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 1 kilometre at 10:15 AM. Its epicentre was located at Latitude 24.369°N and Longitude 97.633°E, approximately 494 kilometres northwest of Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.

Additionally, the division reported multiple earthquakes in neighbouring countries from early to late Wednesday morning, as follows:

  • 4:17 AM: A 4.2 magnitude quake occurred in Vietnam at Latitude 14.966°N and Longitude 107.707°E, at a depth of 10 km.
  • 4:48 AM: A 3.5 magnitude quake occurred in Vietnam at Latitude 15.011°N and Longitude 107.68°E, at a depth of 10 km.
  • 10:18 AM: A 4.3 magnitude quake occurred north of Sumatra Islands, Indonesia, at Latitude 4.514°N and Longitude 94.7°E, at a depth of 10 km.
