Thailand Crowned Global Safe Haven for Solo Female Travellers

Thailand has secured a place among the top ten safest countries globally for solo female travellers in 2025, a significant endorsement announced by the government on Saturday.
This prestigious recognition, reported by the New York Post, a prominent American media outlet, places Thailand at an impressive 8th position worldwide.
Sasikarn Wattanachan, Deputy Government Spokesperson, highlighted the achievement, underscoring the government's continued dedication to its safe tourism policies aimed at elevating the "Amazing Thailand" brand on the global stage.
Beyond the New York Post's endorsement, several other esteemed international travel publications have lauded Thailand's suitability for female adventurers.
The popular travel blog 'Adventurous Kate', for instance, specifically recommends Thailand as an ideal destination for women travelling solo, citing its robust safety measures, convenient tourism infrastructure, and the inherently warm and welcoming nature of the Thai people.
Similarly, 'Be My Travel Muse', a highly influential platform among female globetrotters, has also pinpointed Thailand as one of Asia's premier destinations for solo exploration.
Their commendation rests on the country's diverse array of attractions, its easily accessible public transport network, and its universally tourist-friendly services.
"These commendations and rankings not only serve as a testament to Thailand's burgeoning international tourism potential but also stand as crucial evidence of the collective efforts from all sectors," Sasikarn concluded. "The unwavering focus on safety, our systematic service delivery, and the inherently open and amiable Thai culture have coalesced to form a compelling charm, leaving a lasting impression on travellers worldwide, particularly women seeking secure and reassuring travel experiences. This marks another pivotal stride in strengthening confidence and further solidifying the 'Amazing Thailand' brand on the world stage."
This recognition comes as new data highlights the burgeoning influence of women in shaping global travel trends.
A recent 2025 survey by Agoda, the online travel platform, reveals that women travellers across Asia are increasingly making key decisions on destinations, accommodation preferences, and overall travel experiences.
The survey underscored women's growing sway in the travel industry, with a staggering 82% of travel decisions worldwide being made by women.
This significant shift is prompting new trends within the hospitality sector, urging hotels across Asia to adapt their services to better cater to this powerful demographic.
Agoda's 2025 survey identified several key trends in women's evolving travel behaviour.
A notable finding was the growing desire among women to seek out new destinations offering cultural immersion and unique experiences.
This trend is particularly strong among Indian and Indonesian women, with 80% in India and 69% in Indonesia keen to explore lesser-known locations.
Overall, 60% of women in Asia prioritise such culturally rich, off-the-beaten-path destinations.
The survey also highlighted a significant interest in family travel, with 40% of women preferring to travel with family compared to 28% of men, indicating a rise in multigenerational trips.
Indonesian women, in particular, show a strong inclination towards family journeys, with 68% opting for such trips, reflecting a broader regional pattern.
While solo travel is generally on the rise, and men currently undertake more solo journeys, solo female travel is experiencing significant growth, especially among younger women.
The survey found that 62% of women aged 18-25 in places like Hong Kong and Thailand expressed interest in travelling alone, directly aligning with Thailand's recent safety accolade.
These evolving trends present both challenges and considerable opportunities for the hospitality industry.
Agoda's findings serve as a timely reminder for hotels to specifically cater to the needs of women, who are now driving a substantial portion of travel decisions across Asia and beyond.
To maintain their competitive edge, hoteliers are increasingly focusing on key areas such as offering unique local experiences, including bespoke tours and cultural workshops. They are also looking to introduce women-only travel options, collaborating with tour operators on exclusive female-only trips.
Prioritising safety for solo travellers is paramount, leading to enhanced security measures like well-lit corridors, secure access floors, and potentially women-only floors or dormitories, alongside offering trusted transfer options.
Furthermore, enhancing personal care amenities, including stocking high-quality hair straighteners, curlers, premium shampoos, and luxury toiletries, is crucial to meet the higher demand for personal care essentials among women travellers.