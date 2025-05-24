Thailand Crowned Global Safe Haven for Solo Female Travellers

Thailand has secured a place among the top ten safest countries globally for solo female travellers in 2025, a significant endorsement announced by the government on Saturday.

This prestigious recognition, reported by the New York Post, a prominent American media outlet, places Thailand at an impressive 8th position worldwide.

Sasikarn Wattanachan, Deputy Government Spokesperson, highlighted the achievement, underscoring the government's continued dedication to its safe tourism policies aimed at elevating the "Amazing Thailand" brand on the global stage.

Beyond the New York Post's endorsement, several other esteemed international travel publications have lauded Thailand's suitability for female adventurers.

The popular travel blog 'Adventurous Kate', for instance, specifically recommends Thailand as an ideal destination for women travelling solo, citing its robust safety measures, convenient tourism infrastructure, and the inherently warm and welcoming nature of the Thai people.

Similarly, 'Be My Travel Muse', a highly influential platform among female globetrotters, has also pinpointed Thailand as one of Asia's premier destinations for solo exploration.

Their commendation rests on the country's diverse array of attractions, its easily accessible public transport network, and its universally tourist-friendly services.

