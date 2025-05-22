Government drives “Diwali 2025” festival to boost Indian tourism to Thailand

Dr Surapong Suebwonglee, Chair of the National Soft Power Development Committee, and Nalinee Taveesin, Chair of the Thai Trade Representative and head of the subcommittee promoting the Indian tourist market, held a high-level meeting with Nagesh Singh, Indian Ambassador to Thailand, alongside executives from over 10 major Indian private-sector companies on May 21, 2025. The purpose was to discuss plans for staging an impressive “Diwali 2025” festival in Thailand this coming October.

The event aims to enhance Thailand’s image as the region’s premier Festival Destination while attracting over 500,000 Indian visitors. The festival will draw inspiration from the highly successful Songkran Festival, featuring a grand scale and vibrant activities.

Key highlights will include a spectacular light and sound parade, traditional Indian cultural performances, a Global Fair, elaborate decorations at key venues, fashion shows featuring renowned Thai and Indian designers, concerts by celebrated artists, and a fusion Indian-Thai food festival. The event will also provide opportunities for private businesses to showcase products, services, and special tourism promotions, reflecting cultural diversity and contemporary tastes.