Government drives “Diwali 2025” festival to boost Indian tourism to Thailand

Dr Surapong Suebwonglee, Chair of the National Soft Power Development Committee, and Nalinee Taveesin, Chair of the Thai Trade Representative and head of the subcommittee promoting the Indian tourist market, held a high-level meeting with Nagesh Singh, Indian Ambassador to Thailand, alongside executives from over 10 major Indian private-sector companies on May 21, 2025. The purpose was to discuss plans for staging an impressive “Diwali 2025” festival in Thailand this coming October.
The event aims to enhance Thailand’s image as the region’s premier Festival Destination while attracting over 500,000 Indian visitors. The festival will draw inspiration from the highly successful Songkran Festival, featuring a grand scale and vibrant activities.
Key highlights will include a spectacular light and sound parade, traditional Indian cultural performances, a Global Fair, elaborate decorations at key venues, fashion shows featuring renowned Thai and Indian designers, concerts by celebrated artists, and a fusion Indian-Thai food festival. The event will also provide opportunities for private businesses to showcase products, services, and special tourism promotions, reflecting cultural diversity and contemporary tastes.
Indian private sector representatives expressed strong support for the festival, praising the Thai government’s commitment to fostering people-to-people and cultural collaboration as a foundation for long-term economic relations.
Nalinee emphasised that this year’s Diwali Festival will serve as a vital platform to deepen Thai-Indian relations across cultural, societal, and economic spheres, particularly targeting high-potential Indian tourists known for their repeat visits and average spending exceeding 50,000 baht per trip.
Surapong highlighted Diwali’s role as a strategic tool to boost tourism, the economy, and consumer spending in Thailand, with ambitions to elevate the festival to a grandeur comparable to Songkran and eventually establish it as a key regional event.
The Indian Ambassador reaffirmed Thailand’s status as a “Preferred Destination” for Indian tourists, noting that over 2.1 million Indians visited Thailand in 2024. He also highlighted the presence of 13 direct airlines operating between India and Thailand, with peak travel seasons in November and December.
Diwali, also known as Deepavali, marks the Indian New Year and honours the goddess Lakshmi. The word “Di” or “Deep” means “lamp” or “light,” while “avali” refers to a row. Together, in Sanskrit, the term signifies “a row of lights,” describing the beautiful lamps placed outside homes during the festival. Diwali is one of the most important Hindu festivals.
Celebrated over five days, the most significant day—Diwali day—falls on the 14th day of the dark lunar fortnight in the Hindu month of Kartika (October–November). This day also traditionally marks the start of new business accounts for traders and entrepreneurs, symbolizing new beginnings.