background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, October 29, 2022
nationthailand
Diwali illuminates Bangkok’s Little India with lights, sounds and flavours

Diwali illuminates Bangkok’s Little India with lights, sounds and flavours

SATURDAY, October 22, 2022

The Diwali Bangkok 2022 Festival has kicked off in “Little India” on Phahurat Road in Phra Nakhon district. Visitors are grabbing the opportunity to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds and flavours of South Asia’s festival of lights in Thailand.

Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs during the month of Kartik (mid-October to mid-November). The festival is inspired by the Ramayana epic, which tells of the return of Rama with his wife Sita after vanquishing Lanka’s King Ravana.

Diwali illuminates Bangkok’s Little India with lights, sounds and flavours

People celebrate by wearing their finest clothes, illuminating their homes with lamps and lights, performing ceremonies for the goddess of prosperity, Lakshmi, lighting fireworks, and feasting with their families.

Diwali illuminates Bangkok’s Little India with lights, sounds and flavours

For this year’s Diwali, Little India has been decorated with colourful flags, fabrics and lights, while Phahurat Road has become a walking street lined with vendors selling Indian snacks and products.

Diwali illuminates Bangkok’s Little India with lights, sounds and flavours

Along with shopping and dining, visitors to Phahurat can also enjoy Indian cultural performances and Bollywood-style shows on stages, and make offerings to Lakshmi and other Hindu deities for luck and prosperity.

The festival runs in Little India on Phahurat Road from 11am to 10pm until Sunday.

Diwali illuminates Bangkok’s Little India with lights, sounds and flavours

Diwali illuminates Bangkok’s Little India with lights, sounds and flavours

Diwali illuminates Bangkok’s Little India with lights, sounds and flavours

Diwali illuminates Bangkok’s Little India with lights, sounds and flavours

Diwali illuminates Bangkok’s Little India with lights, sounds and flavours

 

TAGS
BangkokDiwaliLittle IndiatourismBreaking News
RELATED