Diwali illuminates Bangkok’s Little India with lights, sounds and flavours

Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs during the month of Kartik (mid-October to mid-November). The festival is inspired by the Ramayana epic, which tells of the return of Rama with his wife Sita after vanquishing Lanka’s King Ravana.

People celebrate by wearing their finest clothes, illuminating their homes with lamps and lights, performing ceremonies for the goddess of prosperity, Lakshmi, lighting fireworks, and feasting with their families.

For this year’s Diwali, Little India has been decorated with colourful flags, fabrics and lights, while Phahurat Road has become a walking street lined with vendors selling Indian snacks and products.

Along with shopping and dining, visitors to Phahurat can also enjoy Indian cultural performances and Bollywood-style shows on stages, and make offerings to Lakshmi and other Hindu deities for luck and prosperity.

The festival runs in Little India on Phahurat Road from 11am to 10pm until Sunday.