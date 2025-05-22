TAT kicks off “Sawasdee Ni Hao” with 500 agents & influencers boosting Chinese travellers

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that despite a current decline of over 30% in Chinese tourist arrivals, TAT remains committed to proactive measures to fully tap into the Chinese market and revive tourism.

In a worst-case scenario, arrivals from China could drop to 4–5 million in 2025. However, if confidence is restored, the number could rebound to around 6.7 million—matching last year’s figure, though still short of the 8 million target.

To boost confidence, TAT plans a major diplomatic celebration marking 50 years of Thailand-China relations called “Sawasdee Ni Hao,” running from May 28 to June 1, 2025. The event will feature a Mega Fam Trip, bringing 300 Chinese tour operators and 200 KOLs/influencers, totalling 500 participants, from 25–30 key provinces in China to Thailand.

These visitors will engage in business meetings with Thai operators and experience real travel across diverse destinations such as Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Rayong, Chonburi, and Nakhon Pathom. The campaign will highlight quality tourism experiences under the theme “5 Must Do in Thailand,” alongside showcasing Thai soft power charms.

Additionally, TAT will promote joint marketing efforts via online travel agencies (OTAs) targeting independent travellers (F.I.T.s). Collaborations with major OTAs will enable worldwide market coverage. There will also be joint promotions with airlines focused exclusively on the Chinese market, including support for charter flights.