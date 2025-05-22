TAT kicks off “Sawasdee Ni Hao” with 500 agents & influencers boosting Chinese travellers

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that despite a current decline of over 30% in Chinese tourist arrivals, TAT remains committed to proactive measures to fully tap into the Chinese market and revive tourism.
In a worst-case scenario, arrivals from China could drop to 4–5 million in 2025. However, if confidence is restored, the number could rebound to around 6.7 million—matching last year’s figure, though still short of the 8 million target.
To boost confidence, TAT plans a major diplomatic celebration marking 50 years of Thailand-China relations called “Sawasdee Ni Hao,” running from May 28 to June 1, 2025. The event will feature a Mega Fam Trip, bringing 300 Chinese tour operators and 200 KOLs/influencers, totalling 500 participants, from 25–30 key provinces in China to Thailand.
These visitors will engage in business meetings with Thai operators and experience real travel across diverse destinations such as Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Rayong, Chonburi, and Nakhon Pathom. The campaign will highlight quality tourism experiences under the theme “5 Must Do in Thailand,” alongside showcasing Thai soft power charms.
Additionally, TAT will promote joint marketing efforts via online travel agencies (OTAs) targeting independent travellers (F.I.T.s). Collaborations with major OTAs will enable worldwide market coverage. There will also be joint promotions with airlines focused exclusively on the Chinese market, including support for charter flights.
The Chinese tourist market currently faces challenges, especially regarding Thailand’s safety image, which has caused concerns among Chinese travellers and negatively impacted charter flight bookings by tour companies. This situation could later affect regular flight markets. Therefore, TAT aims to sustain the charter flight market from China with preliminary support conditions requiring a load factor of no less than 85%.
Furthermore, TAT will organise the “Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2025” trade show in Chiang Mai from June 4–6, 2025. The event expects 480 international buyers, alongside 500–600 media and KOL participants. A significant number of attendees from the Chinese market have been invited, with the hope that the event will enhance Thailand’s tourism image.
TAT’s Five Offices in China Ramp Up Efforts to Boost Chinese Tourism to Thailand
The TAT offices in China are intensifying market activities in collaboration with local partners. Key promotions in May include:
Beijing Office: Launched a post-May holiday sales campaign “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” in partnership with Qunar.com, a major OTA under Ctrip.com, targeting working-age Chinese customers. Special airfare deals were promoted via online media and live streaming on Qunar.com.
Guangzhou Office: Partnered with OTA Tongcheng Guangzhou to run the “Crazy Wednesday International Flight Routes Big Sale,” boosting flights to Thailand with special airfare promotions throughout May. Also collaborated with Bangkok Airways and Scuba Schools International (SSI) to jointly promote luxury travel from May 1–31, 2025.
Chengdu Office: Conducted joint promotions with Alipay and ANESSA from May 1–31, highlighting “5 Must Do in Thailand.” This campaign leverages Jackson Wang, ANESSA’s Brand Ambassador, expected to reach over one million impressions.
Shanghai Office: Collaborated with local partner Yuanyang to revive Shandong Airlines flights, resuming the Jinan-Bangkok route from May to stimulate tourism in eastern China.
Kunming Office: Worked with Thai Airways and Kunming International Scenic Travel Co., Ltd. from April to June 2025 to promote Thai travel packages targeting niche segments, using social media platforms such as Little Red Book and WeChat.
Targeting Quality Segments with Chinese Incentive Groups
TAT is also focusing on group incentive travel markets, which include large-scale meetings and seminars featuring high-spending tourists with longer stays. Recently, Infinitus (China), a major herbal health product R&D and manufacturing company with nationwide networks, brought over 2,500 incentive travellers from Guangzhou to Thailand between May 12–19, 2025. Their itinerary included Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and Rayong.