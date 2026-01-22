11 Thai banks post THB265bn profit in 2025; Kasikornbank tops chart at THB49bn

Thailand’s commercial banking sector posted solid results in 2025, with the combined performance of 11 banks remaining at a healthy level: SCBX, Bangkok Bank (BBL), Kasikornbank (KBANK), Bank of Ayudhya (BAY), TMBThanachart Bank (TTB), Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (KKP), TISCO Financial Group (TISCO), Land and Houses Bank (LHFG), CIMB Thai Bank (CIMBT), Thai Credit Bank (CREDIT) and Krungthai Bank (KTB).

Overall, the 11 banks reported combined net profit of 265.396 billion baht in 2025, up 3.6%. The highest profit was recorded by Kasikornbank, at 49.604 billion baht, followed by Krungthai Bank at 48.229 billion baht, SCBX at 47.488 billion baht, and Bangkok Bank at 46.007 billion baht.

In terms of profit growth, the strongest increase in 2025 was posted by Land and Houses Bank, whose profit rose 40% year on year. It was followed by Kiatnakin Phatra Bank, up 17.5%, Thai Credit Bank, up 10.8%, and SCBX, up 8%.

However, in Q4, the sector’s combined net profit fell to 45.228 billion baht, down 7.39% from a year earlier. The steepest decline was reported by CIMB Thai, down 55%, followed by Bangkok Bank, down 25%, and SCBX, down 13%.

Credit-loss provisions, or expected credit loss charges, continued to decline for most banks. Total full-year provisions fell to 220 billion baht, down more than 5%.

The largest reductions were seen at Land and Houses Bank, with provisions down 49%, followed by Thai Credit down 22%, TTB down 16.96%, and Kasikornbank down 14%.