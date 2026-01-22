11 Thai banks post THB265bn profit in 2025; Kasikornbank tops chart at THB49bn

Thailand’s commercial banking sector posted solid results in 2025, with the combined performance of 11 banks remaining at a healthy level: SCBX, Bangkok Bank (BBL), Kasikornbank (KBANK), Bank of Ayudhya (BAY), TMBThanachart Bank (TTB), Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (KKP), TISCO Financial Group (TISCO), Land and Houses Bank (LHFG), CIMB Thai Bank (CIMBT), Thai Credit Bank (CREDIT) and Krungthai Bank (KTB).
Overall, the 11 banks reported combined net profit of 265.396 billion baht in 2025, up 3.6%. The highest profit was recorded by Kasikornbank, at 49.604 billion baht, followed by Krungthai Bank at 48.229 billion baht, SCBX at 47.488 billion baht, and Bangkok Bank at 46.007 billion baht.
In terms of profit growth, the strongest increase in 2025 was posted by Land and Houses Bank, whose profit rose 40% year on year. It was followed by Kiatnakin Phatra Bank, up 17.5%, Thai Credit Bank, up 10.8%, and SCBX, up 8%.
However, in Q4, the sector’s combined net profit fell to 45.228 billion baht, down 7.39% from a year earlier. The steepest decline was reported by CIMB Thai, down 55%, followed by Bangkok Bank, down 25%, and SCBX, down 13%.
Credit-loss provisions, or expected credit loss charges, continued to decline for most banks. Total full-year provisions fell to 220 billion baht, down more than 5%.
The largest reductions were seen at Land and Houses Bank, with provisions down 49%, followed by Thai Credit down 22%, TTB down 16.96%, and Kasikornbank down 14%.
Arthid Nanthawithaya, chief executive officer of SCBX Plc, said 2025 was another year in which the Thai economy faced challenges on multiple fronts.
He said SCBX focused on strengthening its internal foundations, carefully managing credit quality amid volatility, and restructuring key businesses to support its long-term vision of becoming Thailand’s leading financial technology group.
SCBX is entering 2026 with a clear strategic direction, he said, prioritising sustainable growth, disciplined risk management and improved customer experience. The group will strengthen core businesses, deepen engagement across customer segments, enhance loan portfolio quality, and use technology and data to improve operating efficiency and competitiveness, while continuing to deliver balanced long-term value across the group.
He added that SCBX is accelerating infrastructure readiness for a virtual bank, aiming to launch operations as planned. The focus will be on data-driven innovation to expand financial inclusion for underserved groups, helping reduce inequality and support Thailand’s digital financial economy sustainably.
Kattiya Indaravijaya, chief executive officer of Kasikornbank, said that amid rising business challenges from domestic and external economic factors, Kasikornbank and its subsidiaries continued to operate cautiously, advancing their 3+1 strategy and ongoing productivity improvements to deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders.
She said this includes depositors, investors, retail customers and business customers, delivering stable returns to shareholders, and supporting state initiatives to assist customers fully.
Against a highly uncertain economic backdrop, she said Kasikornbank’s 2025 net profit stood at 49.565 billion baht.
Payong Srivanich, chief executive officer of Krungthai Bank, said the bank’s 2025 performance reached 48.229 billion baht, up 4.5% from 2024, reflecting sustainable and high-quality growth under its strategy, despite domestic and international economic challenges.
He said the results reflect efficiency and productivity across dimensions, alongside careful management of the loan portfolio and business mix to balance risk and return. Total loans expanded 0.5%, supported by housing loans and public-sector lending.
Despite intense competition and repayments by large corporate borrowers, fee income rose 3.0%, supported by growth in wealth business, along with expansion in money and capital markets businesses and gains from investments.
Net interest income declined in line with the interest-rate environment and proactive debt restructuring to assist customers, based on the principle of sustainable debt resolution.
The bank has managed its expenses efficiently, reducing its cost-to-income ratio to 40.3% from 42.6%, while continuing to invest in technology and digital initiatives to enhance competitiveness and support long-term growth.
Asset quality remains strong, with the NPL ratio falling to 2.90% from 2.99% at the end of 2024, and credit cost at an appropriate level of 1.14%. This reflects solid asset quality, and the bank has continued to maintain a high coverage ratio of 203.6% to cushion against potential future uncertainties, amid major global power tensions spanning geopolitics, the economy and global trade.