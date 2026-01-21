World Bank lifts Thailand’s 2026 growth forecast to 1.8%, still lowest in ASEAN

The global economy is heading into a decade of weaker-than-expected performance, buffeted by repeated shocks ranging from trade tensions to uncertainty over global economic policy.

Slower growth is constraining job creation just as 1.2 billion young people in emerging market and developing economies reach working age over the next 10 years, while high public debt leaves many countries more vulnerable to future crises.

The challenge, therefore, is not only to manage immediate risks but also to lift growth, raise productivity, create jobs and widen opportunity.

While last year’s front-loading of trade ahead of tariffs and rising investment tied to artificial intelligence helped support activity, those tailwinds appear insufficient for 2026.

Thailand’s GDP forecast edges up, but remains at the bottom of ASEAN

In its Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank forecasts Thailand’s economy will expand by 1.8% in 2026, an upward revision of 0.1 percentage point from its June 2025 projection.

It expects growth of 2.5% in 2027, while estimating 2.0% growth in 2025.