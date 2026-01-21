Thailand, Cambodia want Malaysia as peace facilitator

At the same time, Mohamad said Asean did not officially send an observer team to monitor the phased elections in Myanmar because it disagreed with the polls held by the military junta.

“The elections must be participated in by all and not just a few. This is the ASEAN stand,” he said.

Mohamad also said Myanmar held its first phase of polls on Dec 28, the second on Jan 11 and the third phase on Jan 25.

Malaysia’s and ASEAN’s stand is clear. We did not send an observer.

“Though some countries have sent their observers, Malaysia will not interfere,” he said

According to reports, a total of nine countries sent observers for the first phase of Myanmar’s elections last year, and only two Asean nations were involved, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Myanmar’s main pro-military party has claimed an overwhelming victory in the first and second phases of the country’s junta-run elections.

Tarrence Tan

Gerard Gimino

The Star

Asia News Network