Anwar backs 10-year, two-term cap for Malaysian PMs

Speaking before ministers and hundreds of civil servants in the federal administrative capital after a Cabinet meeting, Anwar said leaders should implement reforms during their term and not overstay their welcome.

The series of announcements was made amid dwindling support for Anwar’s administration among urban and Chinese voters, and a rejuvenated opposition, as Perikatan Nasional (PN) aims to change its leadership.

“Everybody has their limits. The chief secretary to the government cannot stay for decades. This applies to everyone, including the prime minister.

“The prime minister’s term limit would be no more than 10 years, or two full terms,” he said during his 2026 New Year speech at the Prime Minister’s Department.

Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) had pledged a term limit for the prime minister in its manifesto for the 2022 general election, aiming to curb the “damage” caused by Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who had stayed in power for 22 years till 2003, before continuing for a second stint of 22 months, from 2018 to 2020, the longest tenure in Malaysian history.

Under the Malaysian Constitution, the prime minister serves as long as he commands the majority support of the Lower House of Parliament.