Exchange inspires Thai students' photo stories

As part of Thailand's ODOS Summer Camp, held to mark the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai diplomatic relations, they explored the city with curiosity and wonder.
Two months later, that trip turned into a special photographic exhibition, Digital Footprint: My Six-Week Journey at HUST, which opened on Jan 10 at ICONSIAM, a cultural landmark along Bangkok's riverside.
The exhibition was jointly organised by HUST, Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency, and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo. More than a typical art showcase, it captured a shift in perspective and the genuine connections formed across language and cultural boundaries.
Nitinun Charoenlapsuphawat, 17, contributed four photographs: a red steel structure beside the HUST emblem, the historic Yellow Crane Tower framed through the opening of a plaque, a leaf that unexpectedly landed on his face while walking across campus, and a white dragon sculpture.
"Each image is closely connected to China and reflects the bond I have developed with this country," he said. "Although these moments may seem ordinary, they represent my six weeks in China — memories that will stay vivid in my heart for a long time."
Natrada Promnak, 17, shared a similar view. For her, the theme "Digital Footprint" represents the memories and traces of moments when people truly lived.
"Photography allows us to preserve those atmospheres on a digital device and revisit meaningful periods of our lives," she said.
One of Promnak's works shows students lounging on the grass near the HUST library, bathed in soft winter sunlight. "Through this photo, I hope viewers can feel relaxed and peaceful and sense the warmth of a simple moment in life," she said.
The exhibition also became a powerful outlet for personal expression. Nitigon Aroonsak, 18, presented a photo of a gecko clinging to a wall near a lamp, an image he saw as a metaphor for his own journey to Wuhan.
"The gecko must leave the safety of the shadows and move toward the riskier bright light to find food," he explained. "As someone who had never been abroad before, I had to overcome my fear and step out of my comfort zone to seize new opportunities."
To his surprise, what he found in Wuhan was not uncertainty, but a deep sense of belonging, felt in the small, unplanned moments along the way.
"Throughout the exchange, everyone treated me like I was truly one of their classmates," he said. "I never felt like an outsider or just a temporary visitor."
Beyond campus life, the Thai students also embraced Wuhan's everyday rhythms.
Mathawee Jittrong, 17, was particularly struck by how people "go outside whenever the sky is clear". Surrounded by a "warm atmosphere, gentle breeze, and bright sunlight", she found herself slowing down and settling into the city's relaxed pace.
When Jittrong shared her photos of Wuhan with friends in both Thailand and China, their reactions were surprisingly alike, even though each saw them through their own lens."That really impressed me," she said. "It showed how people can still connect through the heart and mind, even with different languages and backgrounds."
Charoenlapsuphawat had a similar experience. After getting lost at the Wuhan Zoo, he stumbled upon a food stall run by a local woman, who kindly helped him find his way." When she learned I was from Thailand, she became even more eager to talk with me," he recalled.
They exchanged stories, from landmarks in both countries to personal experiences. Before parting, they swapped contact information and took a selfie together.
"Meeting such a friendly resident and connecting beyond language barriers made me want to return to China," Charoenlapsuphawat said. "I want to meet more people and experience more unexpected but meaningful moments like that."
Wang Xiaoxiao, deputy director of the HUST news centre, described the exhibition as a "two-way journey".
"We hope this exhibition helps Thai youth and visitors from around the world discover the beauty of China," she said. "At the same time, we want to bring the experience back to China and showcase the vibrant energy of Bangkok."
Zhou Lihua
Meng Wenjie
China Daily
Asia News Network