Exchange inspires Thai students' photo stories

As part of Thailand's ODOS Summer Camp, held to mark the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai diplomatic relations, they explored the city with curiosity and wonder.

Two months later, that trip turned into a special photographic exhibition, Digital Footprint: My Six-Week Journey at HUST, which opened on Jan 10 at ICONSIAM, a cultural landmark along Bangkok's riverside.

The exhibition was jointly organised by HUST, Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency, and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo. More than a typical art showcase, it captured a shift in perspective and the genuine connections formed across language and cultural boundaries.

Nitinun Charoenlapsuphawat, 17, contributed four photographs: a red steel structure beside the HUST emblem, the historic Yellow Crane Tower framed through the opening of a plaque, a leaf that unexpectedly landed on his face while walking across campus, and a white dragon sculpture.

"Each image is closely connected to China and reflects the bond I have developed with this country," he said. "Although these moments may seem ordinary, they represent my six weeks in China — memories that will stay vivid in my heart for a long time."

Natrada Promnak, 17, shared a similar view. For her, the theme "Digital Footprint" represents the memories and traces of moments when people truly lived.