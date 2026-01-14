Bangkok Bank outlines 5 key trends defining ASEAN’s future in 2026

Chartsiri Sophonpanich, President of Bangkok Bank, pointed out that in 2026, the world will continue to face risks, volatility, and uncertainty, driven by five key factors which will serve as both obstacles and opportunities in shaping ASEAN’s future.

He made this remark during the opening of the ‘AEC Business Forum 2026,’ held for the seventh time by the bank under the theme ‘New ASEAN: A Paradigm Shift’ on Wednesday (January 14).

Geopolitical tensions

Chartsiri explained that we live in a multipolar world, shaped by the rise of China, Russia, and the BRICS, challenging the global rule-based order. This rivalry is leading to trade fragmentation and disruptions in technology and supply chains.

The struggle for dominance among major powers affects everyone. In 2025, this rivalry led to trade fragmentation, with what began as a trade conflict and limited competition evolving into widespread disruptions in technology, supply chains, and global logistics.

This factor, he noted, has prompted many countries to focus on maintaining balance and promoting cooperation both domestically and internationally to strengthen regional economies.

As for Thailand, he mentioned that the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has pushed for the use of the Thai baht and local currencies in international trade, instead of the US dollar, while also promoting financial cooperation and linking investment and payment systems within ASEAN.

This initiative is expected to help Thai businesses access a larger market of over 660 million people, with a GDP exceeding $4.25 trillion, he added.