World Economic Forum Faces New Challenges as Trump’s “America First” Policy Shakes Global Order

The 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF), set to take place in Davos, Switzerland, is gearing up to tackle some of the biggest global issues in light of President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, which has shaken global diplomatic norms. The summit, which will be held from January 19 to 23, is expected to bring together over 3,000 participants from 130 countries, including 64 world leaders.

The United States' increasingly aggressive stance on global relations, including its trade policy and energy agenda, will be at the centre of discussions. Trump has already stirred global tension with his energy dominance strategy, focusing on oil and gas extraction, while downplaying renewable energy. High-profile oil CEOs, including those from Exxon Mobil, Shell, TotalEnergies, and others, are expected to participate, hoping to hear more about Trump’s policies.

The discussions at this year's forum will also touch on global geopolitical shifts, with China’s delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, reflecting the country's growing influence amidst the shifting global landscape.