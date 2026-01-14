World Economic Forum Faces New Challenges as Trump’s “America First” Policy Shakes Global Order

The 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF), set to take place in Davos, Switzerland, is gearing up to tackle some of the biggest global issues in light of President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, which has shaken global diplomatic norms. The summit, which will be held from January 19 to 23, is expected to bring together over 3,000 participants from 130 countries, including 64 world leaders.
The United States' increasingly aggressive stance on global relations, including its trade policy and energy agenda, will be at the centre of discussions. Trump has already stirred global tension with his energy dominance strategy, focusing on oil and gas extraction, while downplaying renewable energy. High-profile oil CEOs, including those from Exxon Mobil, Shell, TotalEnergies, and others, are expected to participate, hoping to hear more about Trump’s policies.
The discussions at this year's forum will also touch on global geopolitical shifts, with China’s delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, reflecting the country's growing influence amidst the shifting global landscape.
On the Thai front, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, will lead the Thailand Team at the event, including key ministers such as Suphajee Suthampan, Minister of Commerce, and Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs. This delegation will highlight Thailand’s economic policies, focusing on infrastructure upgrades, labour development, and green industry initiatives.
The government aims to showcase Thailand's investment potential, government measures, and economic growth opportunities to attract high-skilled professionals and foster a strong image as a prime destination for investment. This meeting also serves as a crucial step toward Thailand’s preparation to host the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in October 2026.
At the WEF, the Deputy Prime Minister will participate in key discussions such as "New Pathways for ASEAN Growth and Productivity" and "What’s Ahead for the Global Economy." Additionally, he has scheduled one-on-one meetings with the economic ministers of various countries, IMF and World Bank executives, as well as leaders from top global companies in key industries such as biotechnology, food, electronics, and digital technologies, including AI. These meetings aim to expand cooperation and attract high-quality investments from around the world.