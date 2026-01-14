Thailand's economic challenges: Soaring private debt, low productivity and rising inequality



Tackling the Baht’s Strength Through Gold Trading Measures

The central bank is also addressing the increasing impact of gold trading on the baht. The trading volume in Thailand’s gold market is reportedly as high as 50-60% of GDP, especially through 15 major players who trade gold on apps. For example, one of these traders had revenues exceeding 5 trillion baht, which is very high relative to Thailand’s 18 trillion baht GDP.

The BOT reported gold trading volumes reaching 250 billion baht per day, a figure far exceeding the daily trading volume of the Thai stock market at 40 billion baht. This has pushed the baht higher as traders sell large amounts of US dollars to facilitate gold transactions.

To counter this, the BOT will tighten regulations by using the Foreign Exchange Control Act to monitor and manage gold trading on apps. A new limit on transactions for gold trading volumes of 50-100 million baht will be introduced, with details expected to be announced between January 23-29, 2026.

This move is part of the BOT’s broader strategy to stabilise the baht’s value while managing the economic effects of external factors and ensuring financial stability across the country.



Tightening control on cash exchanges to combat "grey capital"

Vitai said that the BOT has recently requested cooperation from all commercial and state-owned banks and will issue a circular soon to help monitor unusual cash exchange transactions.

Particularly, this involves large sums of money being exchanged in suspicious patterns, such as requests to exchange amounts of 1 million baht or more, especially for 100, 500, and 1,000 baht banknotes, which tend to occur more frequently during election periods when cash transactions are higher than normal.

Since the BOT currently does not have the authority to ban cash exchanges, the initial phase will focus on collaboration with banks to monitor these transactions. If any suspicious activity is detected, banks are asked to report it so the BOT can trace the money trail.

The BOT anticipates that within 2-3 months, it will amend regulations to improve its ability to prevent such transactions, particularly cash exchanges. This is in contrast to transactions made via bank transfers, which are secure, transparent, and traceable.

"In the past, such transactions were reported to other agencies, such as the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), but not to the BOT, which prevented us from accessing the data. Therefore, the BOT is working to expand its access to data, particularly for large transactions that are deemed unnecessary, especially during the election period when cash exchanges tend to rise," Vitai stated.