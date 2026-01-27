Phiphat says “Disneyland Thailand” in EEC feasible, PPP study underway

“Entertainment & Lifestyle Hub” pitch

Phiphat said the project is being positioned as a global Entertainment & Lifestyle Hub that could drive knock-on benefits such as job creation, attracting high-spending visitors, and increasing income per head. He also said it could help showcase Thailand’s younger generation as creators and organisers in the modern economy, while supporting Thailand’s ambitions in music and sports tourism.

Politics and next steps

Phiphat said the issue is less about whether the project can happen and more about who will see it through, arguing that continuity is key for projects of this scale. He added that if voters back him and the Bhumjaithai Party to lead the next government, the project would go ahead.

A source close to Phiphat said a roadmap has already been outlined to some extent and could move from in-depth studies and investor talks to a clearer PPP framework. The source said the EEC’s legal framework and support mechanisms would allow the next administration to build on work already started rather than begin from scratch.

The source also cited Phiphat’s role in driving the Phuket Sandbox reopening model during the Covid-19 crisis, saying a similar approach could help push the EEC project forward if led by those who can deliver.