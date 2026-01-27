Phiphat says “Disneyland Thailand” in EEC feasible, PPP study underway

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, who oversees the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), said a “Disneyland Thailand” project in the EEC is feasible and is already being studied as a major public–private partnership (PPP) development.
He was responding to questions over whether a Disneyland-style project in Thailand — proposed as one of the EEC’s large-scale developments — can be delivered in practice.
Phiphat said the plan is designed to go further than a theme park, with a proposed concert hall and a world-standard stadium with capacity of at least 80,000 seats. The venues would be intended to host global concerts, international sports competitions and large-scale events.
He stressed the project would not require a casino.
Phiphat said the EEC was selected because it has the country’s most ready infrastructure, including international airports, rail networks and high-speed rail, deep-sea ports, and links to key tourism cities such as Bangkok, Pattaya and Rayong.
He said the investment model is expected to combine global private-sector expertise, technology and capital with state oversight through the PPP structure.
Phiphat said the project is being positioned as a global Entertainment & Lifestyle Hub that could drive knock-on benefits such as job creation, attracting high-spending visitors, and increasing income per head. He also said it could help showcase Thailand’s younger generation as creators and organisers in the modern economy, while supporting Thailand’s ambitions in music and sports tourism.
Phiphat said the issue is less about whether the project can happen and more about who will see it through, arguing that continuity is key for projects of this scale. He added that if voters back him and the Bhumjaithai Party to lead the next government, the project would go ahead.
A source close to Phiphat said a roadmap has already been outlined to some extent and could move from in-depth studies and investor talks to a clearer PPP framework. The source said the EEC’s legal framework and support mechanisms would allow the next administration to build on work already started rather than begin from scratch.
The source also cited Phiphat’s role in driving the Phuket Sandbox reopening model during the Covid-19 crisis, saying a similar approach could help push the EEC project forward if led by those who can deliver.