Gold traders see Thailand price hitting 88,000 baht this year

“We are seeing a greater reduction in holdings of US government bonds and the US dollar, while many countries and investors are increasing their gold holdings as a safe-haven asset. This has pushed gold prices up significantly,” he said.

He also pointed to potential US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts as another supportive factor that has not yet been fully reflected in prices.

Market pace and revised projections

Dr Kritcharat described this year’s price action as “aggressive”. In 2025, gold took around three months to rise about 17%, but in 2026 it has moved by a similar proportion in about one month.

From the start of 2026 to the present, global gold prices have risen about 16%, while Thai gold prices are up around 12–13%, or roughly 8,000–9,000 baht per baht-weight.

MTS Gold has raised its estimate for gold’s growth this year to about 50%, in line with its new US$6,400 target.

YLG technical view and key levels

Pawan said gold remains above short-, medium- and long-term moving averages, signalling continued buying interest. As long as prices hold above support around US$4,640 per ounce, she said gold could test US$5,100–5,136 and move towards US$5,400 before a larger correction.

She warned, however, that gold is currently “overbought” on the 4-hour, daily and weekly charts, and that a weekly divergence is emerging between price and the RSI indicator — suggesting the market may pause or pull back to rebuild momentum.

If prices fall below US$4,640, she expects a correction first but still views it as a consolidation before a further rise, as long as prices remain above US$4,274 per ounce.

Demand drivers: Speculators, ETFs, China, India

YLG said profit-taking has emerged at times, largely from speculators, ETF funds and some countries. However, it expects most central banks to continue holding gold long term and remain net buyers, rather than turning into net sellers.

Pawan said the latest buying wave from late December through January has been broad-based: