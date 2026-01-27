Gold seen heading for $6,000 after smashing $5,110 record

Gold may reach $6,000 an ounce

Some analysts believe gold could climb to $6,000 an ounce by the end of the year. Societe Generale forecasts gold at that level, warning that the estimate may still be conservative, while Morgan Stanley said the rally could extend further, with a best-case target of $5,700.

Silver prices surged to a record $117.69 an ounce and were last at $113.46, up 10.2%, after breaking above $100 on Friday. The rally has been driven by retail investor buying and momentum-based demand, tightening both precious and industrial metals markets.

“Momentum is strong, with silver prices in China trading at a notable premium to London, suggesting further upside in the short term. However, prices at these levels may dampen industrial demand,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS.

Platinum rose 1.8% to $2,816.38 an ounce, after hitting a record $2,918.80, while palladium gained 5.9% to $2,127.68, its highest level since 2022.

Morning update (Jan 27, 2026)

According to Bloomberg, gold rose 0.9% to $5,051.50 an ounce by 8:15am Singapore time, holding above $5,000 for a second straight day. Silver gained 3.6% to $107.49, after briefly touching another all-time high of $117.71. Platinum and palladium edged higher, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after a 0.4% decline in the previous session.

Gold extended gains for a seventh consecutive day, supported by a weaker dollar, geopolitical risks and investor sell-offs in government bonds and currencies. The dollar fell to its weakest level in nearly four years in the previous session, making gold more affordable for buyers.

Gold has more than doubled in value over the past two years, reinforcing its historic role as a barometer of market fear. After its strongest annual performance since 1979, gold has risen another 17% this year, largely driven by what analysts describe as “devaluation trades,” as investors move away from government bonds and currencies. Heavy selling in the Japanese bond market is cited as the latest example of investor resistance to large-scale fiscal spending.

Options traders are increasingly betting on further gains. Implied volatility in Comex gold futures jumped to its highest level since the height of the Covid-19 crisis in March 2020, while volatility in State Street’s SPDR Gold Shares, the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, also rose sharply.