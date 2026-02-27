TJA urges EC to review photographer case, citing media freedom risks

Regarding the case in which the Election Commission (EC) initiated criminal proceedings against a photographer from the SPACEBAR news agency, accusing them of attempting to decode QR codes and barcodes on ballot papers to link voter identity data during the re-polling in Khan Na Yao District, the Thai Journalists Association (TJA) has recently issued a statement expressing its grave concern over the situation.

The Association stated that while it respects the EC’s regulations regarding the secrecy of the ballot, the enforcement of laws against the media must adhere to the principles of necessity and proportionality.