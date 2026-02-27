TJA urges EC to review photographer case, citing media freedom risks

Regarding the case in which the Election Commission (EC) initiated criminal proceedings against a photographer from the SPACEBAR news agency, accusing them of attempting to decode QR codes and barcodes on ballot papers to link voter identity data during the re-polling in Khan Na Yao District, the Thai Journalists Association (TJA) has recently issued a statement expressing its grave concern over the situation.
The Association stated that while it respects the EC’s regulations regarding the secrecy of the ballot, the enforcement of laws against the media must adhere to the principles of necessity and proportionality.
The intentions and the context of the professional work must be considered comprehensively, as the media's duty is to report facts and monitor the transparency of the electoral process.
Furthermore, pursuing charges as severe as "Ang-yi" (Being a member of a secret society with illegal intent), which carries heavy penalties, could be interpreted as a restriction or suppression of the media's functions.
The freedom to seek facts is a right guaranteed by the Constitution and international human rights principles.
Therefore, applying the law in such a manner must be conducted with the utmost caution.
In the conclusion of the statement, the Association urged the EC to review the lawsuit, taking into account the good-faith intentions of the practitioner.
This is to prevent any impact on the public's right to information and to maintain the overall atmosphere of credibility for the election.