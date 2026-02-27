EC announces 71.42% voter turnout in 2026 election; over 35 million valid votes

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the final voter turnout for the 2026 general election, with 37.8 million voters (71.42%) participating on February 8, 2026.

1. Party-list MPs election

Eligible voters: 52,933,610

Voter turnout: 37,807,781 (71.42%) Valid votes: 35,030,601 (92.65%) Invalid votes: 1,669,006 (4.41%) Non-voted ballots: 1,108,051 (2.93%)



2. Constituency MPs election

Eligible voters: 52,933,610

Voter turnout: 37,807,778 (71.42%) Valid votes: 34,862,178 (92.21%) Invalid votes: 1,337,396 (3.54%) Non-voted ballots: 1,608,174 (4.25%)



Notes: