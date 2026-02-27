EC announces 71.42% voter turnout in 2026 election; over 35 million valid votes

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

The Election Commission reports 37.8 million voters participated in Thailand's 2026 general election, with a 71.42% turnout. Results also show a high rate of valid ballots.

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the final voter turnout for the 2026 general election, with 37.8 million voters (71.42%) participating on February 8, 2026.

1. Party-list MPs election

  • Eligible voters: 52,933,610
  • Voter turnout: 37,807,781 (71.42%)
    • Valid votes: 35,030,601 (92.65%)
    • Invalid votes: 1,669,006 (4.41%)
    • Non-voted ballots: 1,108,051 (2.93%)

2. Constituency MPs election

  • Eligible voters: 52,933,610
  • Voter turnout: 37,807,778 (71.42%)
    • Valid votes: 34,862,178 (92.21%)
    • Invalid votes: 1,337,396 (3.54%)
    • Non-voted ballots: 1,608,174 (4.25%)

Notes:

  1. Data is current as of February 25, 2026, excluding votes under recount or re-election.
  2. Differences in voter turnout for party-list and constituency elections are due to incomplete ballots from overseas or out-of-district voters.
  3. A detailed breakdown of valid, invalid, and non-voted ballots by province will be released after final counts, including re-elections and ballot recounts.
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy