EC announces 71.42% voter turnout in 2026 election; over 35 million valid votes

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the final voter turnout for the 2026 general election, with 37.8 million voters (71.42%) participating on February 8, 2026.
1. Party-list MPs election
- Eligible voters: 52,933,610
- Voter turnout: 37,807,781 (71.42%)
- Valid votes: 35,030,601 (92.65%)
- Invalid votes: 1,669,006 (4.41%)
- Non-voted ballots: 1,108,051 (2.93%)
2. Constituency MPs election
- Eligible voters: 52,933,610
- Voter turnout: 37,807,778 (71.42%)
- Valid votes: 34,862,178 (92.21%)
- Invalid votes: 1,337,396 (3.54%)
- Non-voted ballots: 1,608,174 (4.25%)
Notes:
- Data is current as of February 25, 2026, excluding votes under recount or re-election.
- Differences in voter turnout for party-list and constituency elections are due to incomplete ballots from overseas or out-of-district voters.
- A detailed breakdown of valid, invalid, and non-voted ballots by province will be released after final counts, including re-elections and ballot recounts.