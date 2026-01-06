DDPM warns Bangkok and six provinces over tidal surge risk

TUESDAY, JANUARY 06, 2026

Residents and businesses along rivers and canals in low-lying areas have been urged to monitor water levels closely, as higher tides may cause waterways to swell and spill over embankments, with emergency teams on standby 24/7.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) warned on Tuesday (January 6) that Bangkok and six provinces in central Thailand should stay on alert for elevated tides between January 6 and 9, 2026.

DDPM director-general Teerapat Khajmat said the agency had been informed by the Royal Thai Navy’s Hydrographic Department, which announced on December 30, 2025.

The notice said high tides between January 2 and 9, 2026, could push water levels up in the Chao Phraya River area near the Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Phra Chulachomklao Fort, and nearby locations.

DDPM said the higher sea level may cause the river to rise, potentially leading to water overtopping riverbanks and raising levels in rivers and canals.

This could result in flooding in low-lying areas along waterways, including communities located outside permanent floodwalls or behind temporary barriers, especially at points where flood defences are incomplete.

Areas under watch (January 6–9, 2026)

  • Pathum Thani: Mueang Pathum Thani, Sam Khok
  • Nonthaburi: Mueang Nonthaburi, Pak Kret, Bang Kruai
  • Nakhon Pathom: Bang Len, Nakhon Chai Si, Sam Phran
  • Samut Sakhon: all districts
  • Samut Songkhram: Mueang Samut Songkhram
  • Samut Prakan: Mueang Samut Prakan, Phra Samut Chedi, Phra Pradaeng, Bang Bo
  • Bangkok

What DDPM is asking provinces to do

DDPM urged provincial authorities and Bangkok to publicise the warning and alert:

residents living along rivers and canals, and in low-lying risk areas

communities outside flood barriers

businesses operating along waterways (such as riverbank construction projects and floating restaurants)

Authorities have also been instructed to coordinate with local agencies to inspect embankments and flood barriers, position disaster-response staff in risk areas, and prepare equipment and machinery so assistance can be provided immediately if needed, around the clock.

How to follow updates or request help

Follow official alerts via the THAI DISASTER ALERT mobile application

Report incidents or request assistance via Line: “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784” (Line ID: @1784DDPM)

Call the 24-hour safety hotline: 1784

