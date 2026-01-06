DDPM warns Bangkok and six provinces over tidal surge risk

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) warned on Tuesday (January 6) that Bangkok and six provinces in central Thailand should stay on alert for elevated tides between January 6 and 9, 2026.

DDPM director-general Teerapat Khajmat said the agency had been informed by the Royal Thai Navy’s Hydrographic Department, which announced on December 30, 2025.

The notice said high tides between January 2 and 9, 2026, could push water levels up in the Chao Phraya River area near the Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Phra Chulachomklao Fort, and nearby locations.

DDPM said the higher sea level may cause the river to rise, potentially leading to water overtopping riverbanks and raising levels in rivers and canals.

This could result in flooding in low-lying areas along waterways, including communities located outside permanent floodwalls or behind temporary barriers, especially at points where flood defences are incomplete.