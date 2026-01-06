DDPM warns Bangkok and six provinces over tidal surge risk

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) warned on Tuesday (January 6) that Bangkok and six provinces in central Thailand should stay on alert for elevated tides between January 6 and 9, 2026.
DDPM director-general Teerapat Khajmat said the agency had been informed by the Royal Thai Navy’s Hydrographic Department, which announced on December 30, 2025.
The notice said high tides between January 2 and 9, 2026, could push water levels up in the Chao Phraya River area near the Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Phra Chulachomklao Fort, and nearby locations.
DDPM said the higher sea level may cause the river to rise, potentially leading to water overtopping riverbanks and raising levels in rivers and canals.
This could result in flooding in low-lying areas along waterways, including communities located outside permanent floodwalls or behind temporary barriers, especially at points where flood defences are incomplete.
DDPM urged provincial authorities and Bangkok to publicise the warning and alert:
residents living along rivers and canals, and in low-lying risk areas
communities outside flood barriers
businesses operating along waterways (such as riverbank construction projects and floating restaurants)
Authorities have also been instructed to coordinate with local agencies to inspect embankments and flood barriers, position disaster-response staff in risk areas, and prepare equipment and machinery so assistance can be provided immediately if needed, around the clock.
How to follow updates or request help
Follow official alerts via the THAI DISASTER ALERT mobile application
Report incidents or request assistance via Line: “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784” (Line ID: @1784DDPM)
Call the 24-hour safety hotline: 1784