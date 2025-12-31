First day of ‘seven dangerous days’ sees 29 killed in road accidents

The first day of road accident monitoring during the seven-day New Year holiday period saw 198 crashes, killing 29 people and injuring 190 others, the Road Safety Centre said on Wednesday.

The centre held a press conference at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to release figures from the first day of the monitoring campaign on Tuesday, December 30. The briefing was chaired by Pol Gen Samrarn Nualma, deputy national police chief, and attended by DDPM director-general Teerapat Katchamat.

Samrarn said the number of accidents fell by 38.13% from the average recorded during previous long-holiday monitoring periods. He added that injuries and deaths were down by 38.71% and 51.67%, respectively, from the average.