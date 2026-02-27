Chinese boss hands out US$26 million in bonuses, staff can take home as much cash as they count

A Chinese company has made headlines after distributing a staggering US$26 million in year-end bonuses to its staff, with employees allowed to take home as much money as they could count. The Henan Kuangshan Crane Co. Ltd. event has gone viral on mainland Chinese social media, sparking both admiration and envy among netizens.

According to reports from the South China Morning Post, the company handed out over 60 million yuan (US$8.7 million) in cash at its annual gala on February 13, as part of a total bonus pool of 180 million yuan (US$26 million). The company posted profits of 270 million yuan (US$39 million) for the year, meaning nearly 70% of the company’s profits were shared with its 7,000 employees.

At the lavish event, 800 banquet tables were set up to accommodate the guests, and employees were invited onto the stage to receive their bonuses. In an interactive segment, staff members were allowed to count the money spread across long tables, with each person allowed to take home the amount they counted.

Videos from the event show employees struggling to hold large bundles of cash, with some carrying so much money they could barely manage to carry it all.