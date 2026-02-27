Chinese boss hands out US$26 million in bonuses, staff can take home as much cash as they count

A Chinese company has made headlines after distributing a staggering US$26 million in year-end bonuses to its staff, with employees allowed to take home as much money as they could count. The Henan Kuangshan Crane Co. Ltd. event has gone viral on mainland Chinese social media, sparking both admiration and envy among netizens.
According to reports from the South China Morning Post, the company handed out over 60 million yuan (US$8.7 million) in cash at its annual gala on February 13, as part of a total bonus pool of 180 million yuan (US$26 million). The company posted profits of 270 million yuan (US$39 million) for the year, meaning nearly 70% of the company’s profits were shared with its 7,000 employees.
At the lavish event, 800 banquet tables were set up to accommodate the guests, and employees were invited onto the stage to receive their bonuses. In an interactive segment, staff members were allowed to count the money spread across long tables, with each person allowed to take home the amount they counted.
Videos from the event show employees struggling to hold large bundles of cash, with some carrying so much money they could barely manage to carry it all.
The company’s head, Cui Peijun, made light-hearted comments during the event, calling out to the finance department: “Why are we giving out washing machines? Do you think gold prices have gone up? In previous years, we gave necklaces and rings, bring up the cash and give everyone another 20,000 yuan (US$2,800).”
In total, including online bonuses, the company handed out over 180 million yuan in year-end payouts. Cui, who owns around 98.88% of the company, has become widely known for his generosity, with many netizens dubbing him “the boss who loves giving out money the most.”
Cui responded to the nickname, saying: “It is not that I love giving out money, it is that young people are burdened with car loans and mortgages, and any relief we can offer helps.”
This is not the first time the company has made headlines for its generous bonuses. In 2024, the company distributed nearly 170 million yuan (US$38 million) in bonuses from its profits of 260 million yuan (US$38 million), and in March 2025, on International Women’s Day, the company gave nearly 1.6 million yuan (US$230,000) in bonuses to 2,000 women employees.
Henan Kuangshan Crane, established in September 2002, is a manufacturer and service provider of cranes and material handling products, with business operations spanning over 130 countries worldwide.