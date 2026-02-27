Charoen Pokphand Group rated among world’s leading 5% of industrial conglomerates by S&P Global

The Thai business was awarded a score of 82 out of 100 following a rigorous evaluation process that involved more than 9,200 companies from around the world. Of these, only 848 were selected for inclusion in S&P Global’s latest Sustainability Yearbook, and of the 95 companies featuring in the Industrial Conglomerates category, only five achieved outstanding scores: Keppel (Singapore), Charoen Pokphand Group (Thailand), Siemens (Germany), SK Inc (Republic of Korea), and Metlen Energy & Metals (Greece).

Dr Teerapon Tanomsakyut, CP Group’s Chief of Sustainability and Strategic Development Officer, explained that sustaining a highest-ranking placement was the result of systematic improvements to CP Group’s ESG standards, particularly the integration of environmental, social, and governance issues into business strategy, risk management, and long-term investment.

He said, “Sustainability is no longer seen as merely a project; it’s become an integral part of the corporate management structure and a key consideration in policy formulation and technology utilization. It also underpins the principles of good governance, which has a crucial bearing on long-term investor confidence.”