Charoen Pokphand Group rated among world’s leading 5% of industrial conglomerates by S&P Global

The Thai business was awarded a score of 82 out of 100 following a rigorous evaluation process that involved more than 9,200 companies from around the world. Of these, only 848 were selected for inclusion in S&P Global’s latest Sustainability Yearbook, and of the 95 companies featuring in the Industrial Conglomerates category, only five achieved outstanding scores: Keppel (Singapore), Charoen Pokphand Group (Thailand), Siemens (Germany), SK Inc (Republic of Korea), and Metlen Energy & Metals (Greece).
Dr Teerapon Tanomsakyut, CP Group’s Chief of Sustainability and Strategic Development Officer, explained that sustaining a highest-ranking placement was the result of systematic improvements to CP Group’s ESG standards, particularly the integration of environmental, social, and governance issues into business strategy, risk management, and long-term investment.
He said, “Sustainability is no longer seen as merely a project; it’s become an integral part of the corporate management structure and a key consideration in policy formulation and technology utilization. It also underpins the principles of good governance, which has a crucial bearing on long-term investor confidence.”
Several CP Group subsidiaries were also recognized by S&P Global for leadership in their fields. True Corporation was ranked in the Top 1% of the Telecommunications Services category; CP ALL and CP Axtra were both ranked in the Top 5% of Food & Staples Retailing companies; and Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) received a Top 10% ranking in the Food Products category. This was indicative of how ESG considerations have become a driving force across all CP business groups, spanning agriculture, food, retail, telecommunications and digital businesses.
S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is one of the most established benchmarks used by investors around the world to evaluate the ESG performance of organizations, linking the achievement of sustainability objectives with business strategy, competitiveness and long-term financial performance.
Consequently, the recognition of a high-level ranking offers clear evidence that Thai businesses have the capacity to abide by the same standards as leading organizations around the world. By undertaking an intensive evaluative procedure against globally recognized criteria, CP Group has reaffirmed its status as a standard bearer for Thai businesses striving to meet the expectations of ESG-conscious institutional investors.